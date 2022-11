A 24-year-old man was arrested for snatching a mobile phone and cash from a Mohali resident Tuesday. The complainant, Arun a resident of Phase XI, Mohali, reported that Sunil Kumar a resident of village Kandala, snatched Rs 4,000 and a mobile phone from him near the sports complex in Sector 50.

Sources said that the complainant was also assaulted by the accused. A case under Section 379 B of the IPCwas registered.