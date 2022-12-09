scorecardresearch
2019 Tarn Taran bomb blast accused arrested in Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the mastermind behind the 2019 Tarn Taran bomb blast on Thursday in Delhi after he was extradited from Vienna.

The NIA had sent a team to Austria to bring accused Bikramjit Singh alias Bikkar Panjwar alias Bikkar Baba back to India, an official spokesperson said.

The extradition was facilitated by the competent authority of Linz (Austria) in coordination with Interpol authorities. According to the NIA, Bikramajit had formed a gang to carry out terror attacks in Punjab. He had been absconding in a case related to a bomb blast in a vacant plot in Tarn Taran district.

On the strength of non-bailable warrants issued by the NIA special court, Mohali, and subsequent Red Corner Notice against him, absconding accused Bikramjit Singh was detained in Linz on March 22, 2021. After completion of legal proceedings, Linz Regional Court extradited Bikramjit Singh.

The NIA probe had revealed that Bikramjit Singh not only instigated the co-accused and others to commit terrorist acts but also conducted training for fabricating improvised explosive devices and using them. During various processions/agitations, he carried bombs and instigated other participants to attack government agencies to strike terror in the population at large.

