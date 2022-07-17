200-year-old tree collapses inside Mohali smart school

A 200-year-old banyan tree came crashing down inside the premises of Senior Secondary Smart School at Bakarpur, Mohali, late on Thursday night in a scary repeat of a similar incident that had taken place at Carmel Convent School of Chandigarh, a little more than a week ago. Luckily, no one was injured after Thursday’s Bakarpur school tree collapse.

According to reports, the tree may have collapsed due to a storm and a spell of heavy rainfall that battered the area on Thursday. A team from Mohali administration’s Horticulture Department later rushed to the spot to inspect the damage and check the tree, which officials said will be removed by Sunday.

As per school authorities, the district education department had been informed about the aged tree that was standing on the school ground around a week ago.

Damanpreet Kaur, principal, Senior Secondary Smart School, Bakarpur, said, “After the Chandigarh tree tragedy, we had informed authorities of the education department and other officials about five such trees standing in our school. We have also sent photographs of the tree to the concerned authorities. The fallen tree is expected to be removed on Sunday.”

A 16-year-old girl was killed and several others people injured after a 250-year-old heritage tree had collapsed inside the premises of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, Chandigarh on July 8.