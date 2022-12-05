scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

2 women among three held for drug peddling in separate cases

During the raid, 1 kg weed (ganja) was recovered from the women along with 15 plastic packets, which were used to deliver it to the students, police said.

Both the cases were registered at Kharar (city) police station. (Representational/File)

Kharar police arrested three people including two women for smuggling drugs in separate cases on Sunday.

The first case was registered against two women identified as Hina and Renu, both residents of Kharar. Police said that they received a tip-off that the women were supplying weed to school and college students in the city following which they conducted a raid.

The second case was registered against a man identified as Akash Gautam. Gautam was arrested from near Green Enclave locality in Kharar and 200 grams weed was recovered from him. A case under NDPS Act was registered.

The second case was registered against a man identified as Akash Gautam. Gautam was arrested from near Green Enclave locality in Kharar and 200 grams weed was recovered from him. A case under NDPS Act was registered.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 03:17:55 am
