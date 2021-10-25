Mohali: 2 travel agents booked for cheating on pretext of sending victim abroad

The Matour police has booked two travel agents who had allegedly cheated people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The registration of cases was part of the ongoing drive against the travel agents in the city initiated by the district police.

In the first case, the police booked Baljinder Singh Grewal, the owner of The World Key Overseas Solutions Private, after receiving a complaint against him from Anchal Nagpal, a Delhi resident. The complainant stated to the police that she had given Rs 3.31 lakh to Grewal for sending her abroad but the accused neither sent her abroad nor returned her money.

The police booked Grewal under sections 420 (cheating) of IPC and Section 13 of Punjab Travel Professional Act at Matour PS.

In the second case, the police booked three persons identified as Aman Kaur, Gurpreet Singh and Amrit Kumar for allegedly cheating Joginder, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana.

Joginder had stated in his complaint that he had given Rs 2.65 lakh to the accused persons for sending him abroad but they did not send him abroad and when he asked for the refund, the accused refused to return the money.

An inquiry was conducted by DSP (Special Branch and Criminal Intelligence) following the case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and 13 Punjab Travel Professional Act at Matour PS.