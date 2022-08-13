2 men on bike snatch woman’s gold chain

Two men on a motorcycle snatched the gold chain of an elderly woman at Randhawa road in Kharar, here on Friday.

The complainant in the case, Manoj Kumar, told police that his mother Kanta Devi had gone for an evening walk with a neighbour, when the two men snatched her gold chain and fled. Police officials said that they are analysing the CCTV footage of the incident and will soon trace the culprits. Kumar also alleged that an attempt was made to catch the culprits but they managed to flee.

The police officials said that the snatchers pretended to ask about an address from the victim before snatching her gold chain. A case under sections 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Kharar (City) police station.