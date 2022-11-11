scorecardresearch
2 killed in separate accidents in Mohali

The Sohana police registered a case of rash driving and death due to negligence against an unidentified person.

The victim's father said that the car had hit his son from behind and left him seriously injured. (Representative)

Two men were killed in separate road accidents in Mohali district Thursday. The first incident was reported from Sohana where a 22-year-old man was killed when an unidentified car hit him near Bhago Majra village on Kharar-Banur road.

The complainant and victim’s father, Vinod Kumar, told the police that his son Abhay Partap Singh was going to Sector 110 when the accident occurred. He said that the car had hit his son from behind and left him seriously injured.

“I took my son to a private hospital in Sector 71 where doctors declared him dead,” he said.

The second death was reported from Lalru when a car had hit a biker. The victim, Vinod Kumar, was returning home after paying obeisance at a religious place.

The accident happened when he reached near the bus stand.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 10:29:11 am
