2 held in Mohali for snatching cell phone, assault

Mohali’s Phase VIII police have arrested two men for allegedly assaulting a man and snatching his cell phone. The incident had allegedly taken place near the Phase VII Light Point.

Police identified the arrested accused as Harpreet Singh and Arvinder Singh, who they said had been booked under sections 379-B (snatching), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of one Anuj, a resident of Kajheri in Chandigarh.

The complainant told the police that the incident took place when he was returning home after finishing work in Phase VII. The bike he was riding on, Anuj said, was intercepted by the men. “They hit me and snatched my cell phone. They also pushed me and injured me,” the complainant added. Acting on the complaint police lodged the case and arrested the accused.