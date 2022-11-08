scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

2 held in Mohali for snatching cell phone, assault

Police identified the arrested accused as Harpreet Singh and Arvinder Singh, who they said had been booked under sections 379-B (snatching), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of one Anuj, a resident of Kajheri in Chandigarh

The complainant told the police that the incident took place when he was returning home after finishing work in Phase VII. (File)

Mohali’s Phase VIII police have arrested two men for allegedly assaulting a man and snatching his cell phone. The incident had allegedly taken place near the Phase VII Light Point.

Police identified the arrested accused as Harpreet Singh and Arvinder Singh, who they said had been booked under sections 379-B (snatching), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of one Anuj, a resident of Kajheri in Chandigarh.

The complainant told the police that the incident took place when he was returning home after finishing work in Phase VII. The bike he was riding on, Anuj said, was intercepted by the men. “They hit me and snatched my cell phone. They also pushed me and injured me,” the complainant added. Acting on the complaint police lodged the case and arrested the accused.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 07:50:41 am
Next Story

Chandigarh nursing officer awarded National Florence Nightingale Award-2021 by President: ‘My work defines me’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement