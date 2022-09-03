scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

2 held for illegal sand mining

According to information, the mining department had lodged a complaint with the police stating that they had discovered illegal sand mining being carried out in Teera village through GPS placed on a mining truck.

Both the arrested men were released on bail later. (Representational)

Mullanpur police on Friday said that they had arrested two men for allegedly being involved in illegal sand mining in the area. The police said that the arrests were made following a police team tracking the GPS system installed on a truck by the mining department.

Both the arrested men were released on bail later. According to information, the mining department had lodged a complaint with the police stating that they had discovered illegal sand mining being carried out in Teera village through GPS placed on a mining truck.

The Junior Engineer (JE) of the mining department, Harpreet Singh, stated to the police that they received a phone call about the illegal sand mining going on in the area following which a team of their department had reached the spot and checked the GPS.

“It was found that the illegal sand mining had taken place on the spot and two culprits were identified. The two men were asked to show documents about the permission for carrying out mining in the area, which they failed to do,” the complainant added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

Acting on the complaint, Mullanpur police registered an FIR against the two persons —identified as Manga Singh and Jaswinder Singh, both residents of Teera village — under relevant sections of the Mining and Minerals Act.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 03:24:52 am
Next Story

Admin caught napping, fire officer ‘cannot recall last inspection date’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Premium
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement