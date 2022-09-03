2 held for illegal sand mining

Mullanpur police on Friday said that they had arrested two men for allegedly being involved in illegal sand mining in the area. The police said that the arrests were made following a police team tracking the GPS system installed on a truck by the mining department.

Both the arrested men were released on bail later. According to information, the mining department had lodged a complaint with the police stating that they had discovered illegal sand mining being carried out in Teera village through GPS placed on a mining truck.

The Junior Engineer (JE) of the mining department, Harpreet Singh, stated to the police that they received a phone call about the illegal sand mining going on in the area following which a team of their department had reached the spot and checked the GPS.

“It was found that the illegal sand mining had taken place on the spot and two culprits were identified. The two men were asked to show documents about the permission for carrying out mining in the area, which they failed to do,” the complainant added.

Acting on the complaint, Mullanpur police registered an FIR against the two persons —identified as Manga Singh and Jaswinder Singh, both residents of Teera village — under relevant sections of the Mining and Minerals Act.