177 dengue cases this month puts Mohali administration on alert

Mohali has reported a total of 213 cases of dengue so far, as per data avaialable, of which 177 were reported this month alone, setting alarm bells ringing among district administration officials.

Health department teams, in response, has expedited checking in vulnerable areas, with a special focus on increasing the pace of the fogging drive.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Dengue is spread by several species of female mosquitoes of the Aedes genus, principally Aedes aegypti.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC), Isha Kalia, a joint team of health officials and those from the municipality, have started conducting an anti-dengue drive in different offices of the District Administrative Complex.

Assistant Commissioner (G), Tarsem Chand, said that a special anti-dengue drive has been initiated in the administrative complex to weed out larvae. He said that during the drive roofs, flower pots, and containers that hold water was being checked.

Chand also urged the people to ensure that stagnant water puddles are not formed anywhere as they can turn out to be a breeding ground for dengue larvae. He appealed to the people to observe Friday as a Dry Day to make the district dengue-free.

The ADC said that the administration was fully geared up for the prevention and control of dengue and other diseases and all logistics — including chemicals and equipment — had been put in place to deal with any situation. To create awareness among the masses, the administration is already carrying out information, education and communication (IEC) activities in the district.