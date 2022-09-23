scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

15 councillors join AAP in Kharar, civic council president may be removed soon

The switch comes after several days of rumours making the rounds that stated that some councillors from other parties could join the AAP as they were upset owing to the stagnation of development work being carried out in their wards.

AAP appoints Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh as Punjab in-chargeThe AAP claimed that five more councillors had given their consent to support the party and they could, too, join them in the coming days. (File)

A total of 15 councillors — from the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), as well as some Independents — of Kharar Municipal Council on Friday switched over to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), triggering a change in the leadership of the House.

The AAP claimed that five more councillors had given their consent to support the party and they could, too, join them in the coming days.

Before Friday’s switch, the SAD had eight councillors in the house, Congress had 10, the AAP had one, while eight were Independents. The SAD’s Jaspreet Kaur Longia is the president of the House.

Some of the councillors who switched over to the AAP on Friday were Rajbir Singh Raji, Harinder Pal Singh Jolly, Gurvinder Singh Cheema, Vaneet Jain Bittu, Sohan Singh Chhaju Majra, Gurdeep Kaur, Jasbir Kaur, Karamjeet Kaur, Ram Sarup, Paramjeet Kaur, Namita Jolly and Shivani Chadha.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...Premium
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department

Friday’s switch comes after several days of rumours making the rounds that stated that some councillors from other parties could join the AAP as they were upset owing to the stagnation of development work being carried out in their wards.

Kharar Municipal Council has 27 members and 18 councillors are required to remove the civic body president from office. Sources said that if a no-confidence motion is indeed brought against the president, then five more councillors will support it apart from the 15 who switched over to the AAP on Friday.

Contacted, the state executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Narendra Rana said that Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann kept making a hue and cry about an alleged Operation Lotus by his party. “They should now clarify about Operation Broom,” Rana said.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 10:11:42 pm
Next Story

As Bengal rail blockade continues, BJP sees ‘plot’, says Kurmi protest riding on TMC steam

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement