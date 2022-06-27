scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 26, 2022
140 FIRs filed, 190 arrested in drug smuggling cases this year

During the drive police said they recovered 4.350 kilo heroin, 12.3 kilo opium, 133.39 kilo poppy husk, 1.11 kilo charas, 19.67 kilo ganja, 1 kilo sulfa, 0.20 grams narcotic powder, 2,830 injection vials, 10,95,39 banned capsules, and 160 bottles of syrups.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
June 27, 2022 3:58:42 am
Mohali, Mohali police, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAs part of the Punjab government's anti-drug drive, on the occasion of International Anti-Drug Day on Sunday, as per the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni, various teams were constituted by the Mohali police to crack down on drug peddlers and drug smugglers.

As part of the anti-drug campaign, Mohali police have registered 140 FIRs and arrested 190 accused in the year 2022, along with big drug recoveries from the arrested, the police claimed.

Soni said that the campaign was initiated to rein in drug supply in the district. He added that the campaign will continue in the coming days.

