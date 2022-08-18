10 armed men murder 26-year-old, family alleges role of Bishnoi’s aide

August 18, 2022 3:08:06 am
At least 10 people chased a 26-year-old man and then murdered him after attacking him with swords, iron rods and bricks in Guru Nanak Colony in Badmajra area. The victim’s family alleged that a criminal close to gangster Lawrence
Bishnoi had been threatening the victim.
Police, however, said that the victim too had criminal past and was booked in drug smuggling and assault cases.
The victim was identified as Bunty Sharma. He stayed with his family in Badmajra colony and on Tuesday night, he received a call from his friend, following which he went out of his home and was murdered.
Subscriber Only Stories
Bunty’s sister Neha said, “Buty received a call from his friend who informed him that some people had attacked him. Following this, Bunty went out of home in his car to save his friend but some unidentified persons attacked my brother and murdered him.”
She alleged that Bunty had been receiving threat calls from a criminal, Kali, for the past few months. She said that Kali is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. She added that her brother was facing threat to his life from Kali which was proven true.
Neha said that Bunty was a financier and had given money to a local man but when he asked the lender to return the money, the latter started dilly-dallying.
“After this, Bunty received threatening calls from Kali. Some unidentified people had also attacked Bunty in September last year and left him seriously injured,” Neha said.
She also alleged that despite lodging complaints with Balongi police about the threatening calls, the police did not act in time.
Bunty’s mother Mamta also alleged that the incident had happened around 10.30 pm on Tuesday and they took Bunty to civil hospital in Mohali from where he was referred to PGI, Chandigarh, but the local police reached the spot in the morning only.
The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area.
However, the Balongi Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector P S Grewal, told The Indian Express that the police team had reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. Now they were identifying the culprits.
When asked about the threat calls to Bunty, the SHO said that they would verify it and, if needed, they will bring Kali on production warrants.
Prodded about any criminal background of the victim, the SHO said that Bunty was booked in a drug smuggling case and he had arrested him last month while in the past Bunty was booked in an attempt to murder and an assault case in Mohali.
DSP (Kharar 1) Rupinder Kaur Sohi said that they have been looking into all the angles.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reveal marriage plans on Koffee with Karan 7: ‘Manifesting a happier and brighter future…’
Female attendant booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ 5-yr-old in Gurgaon school
Low or zero MDR: RBI seeks views on payments
DDA’s mini draw for special housing scheme in Sept
Customs Act offences: Guidelines for legal proceedings revised
Delhi: Gaming app leads police to 16-yr-old missing girl
Spectrum acquisition: Four companies pay Rs 17,876 crore upfront to DoT
L-G writes to Home Ministry seeking action against IAS officer
Jharkhand to not re-notify Netarhat Army firing range
Rs 34,856-cr for farm loan interest subvention
Eye on hospitality, Cabinet clears Rs 50K cr for ECLGS
Pre-Covid growth: Factory count rose to 2.46 L, with 1.3 cr workers in FY20