Wednesday, August 17, 2022

10 armed men murder 26-year-old, family alleges role of Bishnoi’s aide

The victim was identified as Bunty Sharma. He stayed with his family in Badmajra colony and on Tuesday night, he received a call from his friend, following which he went out of his home and was murdered.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
August 18, 2022 3:08:06 am
At least 10 people chased a 26-year-old man and then murdered him after attacking him with swords, iron rods and bricks in Guru Nanak Colony in Badmajra area. The victim’s family alleged that a criminal close to gangster Lawrence

Bishnoi had been threatening the victim.

Bunty’s sister Neha said, “Buty received a call from his friend who informed him that some people had attacked him. Following this, Bunty went out of home in his car to save his friend but some unidentified persons attacked my brother and murdered him.”

She alleged that Bunty had been receiving threat calls from a criminal, Kali, for the past few months. She said that Kali is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. She added that her brother was facing threat to his life from Kali which was proven true.

Neha said that Bunty was a financier and had given money to a local man but when he asked the lender to return the money, the latter started dilly-dallying.

“After this, Bunty received threatening calls from Kali. Some unidentified people had also attacked Bunty in September last year and left him seriously injured,” Neha said.

She also alleged that despite lodging complaints with Balongi police about the threatening calls, the police did not act in time.

Bunty’s mother Mamta also alleged that the incident had happened around 10.30 pm on Tuesday and they took Bunty to civil hospital in Mohali from where he was referred to PGI, Chandigarh, but the local police reached the spot in the morning only.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

However, the Balongi Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector P S Grewal, told The Indian Express that the police team had reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. Now they were identifying the culprits.

When asked about the threat calls to Bunty, the SHO said that they would verify it and, if needed, they will bring Kali on production warrants.

Prodded about any criminal background of the victim, the SHO said that Bunty was booked in a drug smuggling case and he had arrested him last month while in the past Bunty was booked in an attempt to murder and an assault case in Mohali.

DSP (Kharar 1) Rupinder Kaur Sohi said that they have been looking into all the angles.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 03:08:06 am

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

