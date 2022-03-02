1.25 lakh vehicles a day, absence of alternate routes add to Zirakpur’s woes

The high volume of vehicles and lack of alternative routes have added to the woes of Zirakpur residents in the past few years.

The residents blame poor road planning and infrastructure due to which they are stuck in long traffic jams on a daily basis. Kamaljeet Singh, a Zirakpur resident, said most people living in Zirakpur belong to the working class and have to go to their office every day.

“There are structural issues in the construction of roads, the volume of vehicles has increased over the years but only one road is catering to this high traffic volume,” he added.

A police official told The Indian Express that he had checked the number of vehicles enter in Zirakpur every day from the toll plazas and found that more than 1.25 lakh vehicles cross through the town every day, around 90,000 vehicles cross Dappar toll plaza in weekdays, then there is local traffic,” the officer added.

The officer also said there must be a ring road which could divert the traffic from Dera Bassi towards Shimla. “The traffic of two states and a UT – Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh converge at Zirakpur, it causes chaos,” the officer said.

When asked about the heavy vehicular traffic, the officer said since Dera Bassi is an industrial town, there is a continuous movement of heavy trucks. “Around 15,000 to 20,000 heavy vehicles cross through the town, these vehicles come from Chandigarh and Punjab,” the officer stated.

The traffic advisor to Punjab government, Navdeep Asija, told The Indian Express that since the construction of an underpass was going on in Zirakpur, it was also a major reason of traffic.