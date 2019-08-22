Sangli: Youth ‘kidnapped, thrashed for objectionable message’

A youth was kidnapped and thrashed by five people from his native village in Sangli district in the early hours of Tuesday for allegedly posting about an “objectionable” message in a WhatsApp group regarding the recent floods.

Police said that the message, posted in a WhatsApp group of residents from Kundal village, translated to “While the MLA is helping us, where are the others?”.

The youth, Ajit Uttam Lad (22), a resident of More Shramik Vasti in Kothrud, lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Kothrud police station.

Based on the complaint, police booked five people identified as Guruprasad Lad, Jagdish Lad, Suraj Lad, Sandip Lad and Ashutosh Lad, all residents of Kundal village in Palus taluka of Sangli district, under sections 143, 147, 148, 324, 363, 323, 504, 506 (1), 507, 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

A police officer said that Kundal village was among those affected by the recent floods and that Ajit had posted the message in question on August 12.

Days later, on Tuesday, the five accused allegedly came to Pune and abducted Ajit in a four-wheeler around 4.30 am. They allegedly blamed him for posting an objectionable message and then thrashed him with rubber tubes, leaving him injured.

They left him on Paud road around 5.30 am, saying they would kill him if he didn’t apologise for the message.