Sadhana app: A breakthrough in bridging the gap between faith and technology

Faith Tech is a global movement and Sadhana app has been a huge part of this movement. Infact the app is a breakthrough in technology of bringing people closer to Vedic life. Especially the Gen Z, who are coming closer to Vedic life with the help of the virtual experience the app is designed to provide.

By integrating cutting-edge technology into the religious sector, the app delivers users with convenient and uncluttered access to a wide variety of worship options. One can undertake complex religious rites like Abhishekam, Yagya, and Japa, or something as simple as Nitya puja, all in one convenient location.

Priyanka Anand. CEO, Sadhana app shares her views on the making complex theories simpler through the app “However, I will like to talk about a concept from our Vedic scriptures that the founder of our organisation, Om Swamiji once shared and it really set the perspective for me in a big way. The concept is of macrocosm and microcosm”.

The macrocosm refers to the larger universe as a whole, while the microcosm refers to individual human beings. Our scriptures state that the individual human being is a smaller reflection of the larger macrocosm. We are taught in schools from early ages that our planet is made up of 70% water, and so is the human body. Even when we leave and shed our bodies, we are cremated or buried. We go back to where we came from. There are thousands and millions of galaxies in the universe, and the same in the pores of our bodies. The many phases of the moon, a celestial being can impact the tides, and that too of our mind. So this energy that is flowing from the universe to us is believed to be the source of all life and matter.

“Now that is where I’d like to talk about the concept of Mantra sadhana, a powerful practice from our Vedic scriptures to connect with the divine cosmic energy and achieves spiritual growth and enlightenment.” Priyanka adds.

Talking about Mantra sadhana in a more detailed manner, the CEO also specified about different kinds of available sadhana’s that one can tap at specific time of the year. “One such sadhana is the Nav Durga Sadhana. This nine-day Sadhna is a combination of Japa and Yagya, where the nine forms of the Devi are revered to across the Navratries. This sadhana will come back in Gupt Navratries in January and then again March for Chaitra Navratries. Recently, through the app, people around the world were able to perform a virtual sadhana in the same time frame on the sadhana app, along with saint Om Swami, who was leading the physical sadhana at his ashram in Solan, India. They were able to offer the ahuties (fire offerings) and do mantra chanting, following his lead. Such a live large scale global participation has never happened before.

“We will be introducing more of such powerful sadhanas as a regular feature at the Sadhana App.” She added.

Priyanka Anand is an accomplished and competent young leader who holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Technology, Sydney and a Bachelor’s in Medical Science from the Western Sydney University. Uprooted from her culture, she felt lost and questioned her identity and belief systems. As a gen Y modern millennial mother, she struggled with the confusion of where to start and how to impart the wisdom of core Vedic scriptures like The Bhagavad Gita to her young daughter. This was a turning point in her life. On her spiritual quest for answers, her guru and mentor Om Swami led the way forward. She quit her successful corporate career at its peak, while working with the Australian Government to lead the Vedic Sadhana Foundation as its CEO.

It is thought that the repetition of a mantra can help to bring about a state of inner peace and clarity, which can facilitate spiritual growth and connection with the divine. This is the reason the Sadhana app offers, ‘Sadhana’ as a module where a sadhak can practice sadhana for their choice of deity leading to purification of the mind and developing discipline and self-control, which can lead to a greater sense of inner peace and clarity. This life-transforming mission is her own biggest Sadhana yet.