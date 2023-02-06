Revolutionising Rural Healthcare: The Impact of Health ATM Technology

Nearly two-thirds of India’s land is made up of villages, and the bulk of its citizens live there. Rural India has fewer physicians and less accessibility to easily accessible healthcare services than urban areas. Government hospitals are available in rural areas, but not enough of them exist to suit everyone’s needs. Major issues in rural areas include a lack of healthcare professionals and a lack of understanding about health.

Companies nowadays are utilising technology to enhance healthcare in rural areas in order to address these concerns. Modern startups are employing digital health tools to deliver primary and preventive healthcare in difficult-to-reach locations. By offering early illness identification and treatment, which produces better results, the aim is to empower the underprivileged group in society.

Vinayak Kumar, Head, Yolo Health Foundation & Health ATM India said, “There is dire need to enhance the current health infrastructure in rural areas and we are also working towards it by developing technology-driven scalable healthcare solutions to make primary and preventive healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone. One of the most groundbreaking developments in the medical profession is the use of Health ATMs. These automated machines can perform pathological tests, administer medications, and assist patients in consulting doctors via the machine’s virtual area. The design is similar to that of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), and it includes amenities such as touch-screen kiosk hardware. Within 15 minutes, this machine can check upto 60 parameters, including determining the patient’s height, weight, body temperature, blood glucose, blood pressure, invasive & non-invasive heart check-up and oxygen saturation levels.”

The Indian healthcare industry can gain from the installation of health ATMs in rural regions in a number of different ways. The fact that it is a cloud-connected platform that enables telemedicine, allowing patients in remote areas to consult with specialised and licenced doctors & hospitals for the best treatment, is one of the most important advantages. Paramedics may also receive training to use this machine to do diagnostic tests. By installing health ATMs, remote rural residents will have access to basic healthcare services and early disease detection, which will enable them to take timely treatment and prevent the sickness from getting worse.

Health ATMs can also save time and money for people who do not value their health above a fast-paced lifestyle by running tests without making them wait for a long period of time. The ATMs also maintain organised patient data that is accessible at any time and from any location.

Mr. Vinayak Kumar works with healthcare organisations and is dedicated to working with institutes for research and advancements in healthcare analytics and AI from India, Israel, and the United States as well as centres of excellence in medical IoT research and development. This will guarantee that rural residents have access to the best technologies for early adoption and future advantages.

In conclusion, health ATM technology is changing rural healthcare by making primary and preventive care services accessible and inexpensive. By bridging the gap between urban and rural healthcare and enhancing the general health of the rural people, health ATMs can be implemented in rural areas.