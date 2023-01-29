Centre agrees to resume Delhi-Ludhiana direct flights: AAP MP Sanjeev Arora

The Centre has agreed to resume direct flights from Ludhiana to Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjeev Arora said in a statement Sunday. An official communication from the Centre said the flights may start operations in summer, he added.

While the international airport project at Halwara in Ludhiana district is currently under construction, the domestic airport at Sahnewal is lying non-functional. The regular Ludhiana-Delhi flight from Sahnewal domestic airport was discontinued in 2020 due to tepid response in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arora said, “In an official communication, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia has informed that UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) route ‘Ludhiana-Delhi-Ludhiana’ was awarded to M/s Alliance Air in the first round of bidding that commenced on September 1, 2017. The airline discontinued operations on the route on August 31, 2020 after completion of three years’ tenure. At present, there are no scheduled flight operations at Ludhiana domestic airport. The UDAN route ‘Hindon-Ludhiana-Hindon’ has been awarded to M/s Big Charters with nineteen-seater type of aircraft under UDAN 4.2 bidding round, which may commence operation in Summer Schedule, 2023.” The Hindon airport is located nearly 40 km from Delhi’s IGI Airport.

According to the MP, Scindia sent the official communication dated January 27, 2023 in reply to his letter dated January 17. He said Scindia wrote that he has “circulated his request to all airlines for consideration of flights to Ludhiana.”

Arora, a Rajya Sabha member, said that in his previous communication dated December 27, 2022, he had requested Scindia to resume flight operations from Sahnewal airport till the Halwara International Airport becomes operational. The MP had written to Scindia that there was a flight under UDAN from Ludhiana to Delhi which was stopped during the pandemic.

“I am grateful to the minister… for considering and acceding to my demand for resuming flights between Ludhiana and Delhi,” Arora said, adding that this will prove beneficial not only for the business class but also for commoners in Ludhiana, which is an industrial hub of Punjab.