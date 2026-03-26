Red Fort blast case | Expert from Jamia Millia Islamia requested to interpret ‘radical’ literature in Arabic, NIA tells court 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) told a Delhi court that it has requested an expert from Jamia Milia Islamia to interpret “radical” material in Arabic extracted from digital devices of the accused persons in the terror module case related to the blast near Red Fort on November 10 last year. It has also asked the court for 45 more days to conclude the probe.

“Judicial custody of the… accused persons is also required to confront /interpret radical material so extracted from their digital devices. In this regard, an expert from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, has been requested to provide an interpretation report after thorough analysis of the radical material as procured, to ascertain the content of the fundamentalist/extremist nature of these literatures & articles, which are in Arabic language, seeking to promote/propagate violent jihad and preparation of bombs through household everyday articles and chemicals,” the NIA submitted before the court on March 23.

The central probe agency made multiple arrests in connection with the blast, which left 13 dead and several injured after a Hyundai i20 car exploded near the Lal Qila Metro station.

The NIA told the court that its investigation has yielded “multiple new leads” which are required to be proved to unearth the “larger conspiracy” behind the incident.

“During investigation, the NIA has also identified certain WhatsApp groups wherein the arrested accused persons were members… Based on the above technical analysis, legal interception of certain mobile phone numbers, including WhatsApp Legal Interception (VoIP), has been done with the aim of identifying other members ascribing to the radical/jihadi ideology of the terror module and to identify the potential associates and handlers of the arrested accused,” the agency submitted before the court.

It also said that nine residential premises in Jammu and Kashmir were searched on Monday during which multiple digital devices have been seized, whose technical analysis is pending.

“Approximately 5TB data has been extracted from the digital devices and sent to CERT-in and CFSL, DFSS for scrutiny and the same is still under progress. During scrutiny of the extracted data, incriminating information and facts emerged in the form of videos, voice samples, radical literature, handwritten books etc,” the agency said.

As per the NIA, the disclosure statements of the accused persons revealed that they were in “contact with certain foreign entities through online platforms and pseudonymous social media accounts”.

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It also told the court that the accused could attempt to influence key witnesses who are being examined if the extension of investigation is not granted.

As per the agency, which has arrested over 10 people in the case, all the accused are connected to Umar Nabi, the man who was allegedly in the i20 car which had caused the blast. Officials had confirmed he was driving it after collecting DNA samples of his mother.

The NIA, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest others behind the blast. It is also closely tracking everyone Umar contacted over the last few months. Umar is suspected to be the leader of the “white-collar group” of doctors, part of a terror module that was busted days before the Red Fort explosion.