Youth in state angry as jobs go to BJP functionaries: Jagdish Thakor

Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor on Tuesday said that youth in the state are angry because eligible candidates are not getting government jobs as they are allotted to those affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Interacting with mediapersons in Rajkot after Congress MLAs and party office-bearers held a mock Assembly session in Hemu Gadhvi Hall of the city, Thakor said, “In Gujarat, 11 question papers were leaked. More than 25 lakh youths used to apply (for government jobs). Despite having lost confidence in the government, 10 to 12 lakh of them are still filling forms and those eligible are not getting jobs. On the other hand, functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), page incharge, etc., will get the jobs, says their honourable president. Anger is rising among the youth.”

Thakor said Congress was forced to conduct a mock Assembly session “as the BJP government in the state was not allowing the Opposition time to discharge its duty in a democracy”.

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) conducted the written test for selecting 186 head clerks in various departments of the state government on December 12. Days later, police a case was registered in Prantij police station in Sabarkantha district after receiving a complaint alleging that question paper was leaked before the examination began. Police so far arrested 28 persons, including candidates in the recruitment examination, in connection with the alleged leak. The state government also cancelled the head clerk recruitment examination after the question paper was leaked.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers gheraoed state BJP headquarters in Koba, Gandhinagar, on December 20 even as Congress staged a dharna at district headquarters, demanding the resignation of GSSSB chairman Asit Vora.

At the mock Assembly sessions, Congress leaders took pot-shots at the government over the leak of head clerk recruitment question paper, suspension of Congress MLAs from Assembly sessions and price rise.

Later in the day, Thakor held chintan baithaks (brainstorming meetings) with Congress office-bearers of Amreli, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar and Rajkot districts. The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president is scheduled to hold chintan baithaks with party leaders from Rajkot city, Morbi, Surendranagar, Kutch and Botad districts on Wednesday.

“This is part of our preparations for the 2022 Assembly elections in Gujarat,” Thakor said.