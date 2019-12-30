Woman held for murdering nephew in Rajkot

Police said that the woman, Parul alias Haki, who has a son of the same age, felt that her nephew got more love of the family while her son was neglected. (Representational Image) Police said that the woman, Parul alias Haki, who has a son of the same age, felt that her nephew got more love of the family while her son was neglected. (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her nephew, who was to turn three on Tuesday, by strangling him with a handkerchief after kidnapping him from an anganwadi in the city on Saturday.

Police said that the woman, Parul alias Haki, who has a son of the same age, felt that her nephew got more love of the family while her son was neglected.

On Saturday around 5 pm, Kamlesh Dobariya, a resident of Maheshwari Society, filed a complaint with Bhaktinagar police station alleging Parul, the wife of his elder brother, Alpesh, kidnapped his two-year-old son from an anganwadi in his locality in the morning. In his complaint, Kamlesh said that when his mother went to pick up his son from the anganwadi, staff at the anganwadi told the grandmother that their relative Parul took Khushal around 10.30 am. When Khushal confronted Parul, she said she said she had no knowledge where Khushal was. However, the anganwadi staff insisted that it was Parul who took the child away. Eventually, Kamlesh reported the matter to police.

Bhaktinagar police booked Parul for kidnapping of the child and arrested her. “During interrogation, she confessed that she killed Khushal by strangling him with a handkerchief, packed the child’s body in a gunny bag and threw it near a transformer on 80-feet Road. She led us to the body,” inspector Viral Gadhvi told The Indian Express.

Gadhvi said that Parul and Alpesh had a love marriage and the couple had a three-and-half-year-old son named Madhav. “Kamlesh lives with his wife, son and mother. Khushal was favourite of everyone in the family while Madhav, Parul felt, was not quite popular among them. Overtaken by envy, Parul murdered Khushal,” the inspector said.

Gadhvi added that Khushal was to turn three on December 31 and Kamlesh had invited Alpesh and Parul for the birthday party. “Kamlesh told members of his extended family that they would cut a cake and would dine out to celebrate Khushal’s birthday. The invite made Parul even more envious and murdered the boy days before his birthday,” added the inspector.

Police said that after analysing CCTV footage from near the anganwadi, they identified the driver of an autorickshaw in which Parul travelled after picking up Khushal. “The auto driver identified Parul and said that she hired the auto by paying Rs 10. There are no eye witnesses for the murder, but this auto driver saw the victim and the accused together. Therefore, he is a very important witness in the case and we shall get his statement recorded before a magistrate,” said Gadhvi.

