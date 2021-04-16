Rajkot: woman detained for ‘violating’ curfew in ‘dance video’, let off

Rathod said she had shot the video for her own “entertainment” and that she had also given an application to cyber police station of the city against unidentified persons for sharing her video.

Hours after a video purportedly showing a woman dancing on sidewalk at Mahila College Chowk during night-time went viral online, the Rajkot city police detained the woman Thursday after booking her for allegedly violating the curfew imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, she was later released her even as the woman apologised through another video, admitting her “mistake”.

Police said 25-year-old Payalba Rathod alias Prisha, got the video recorded showing her dancing on a sidewalk around 11 pm on April 12 and later uploaded it on her Instagram page. The video went viral and some local news channels also aired it. Hours later, ‘A’ Division police station booked Rathod under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for allegedly violating night curfew imposed in the city and detained her.

Police said Rathod identified herself as an event manager and that she was a resident of New Jagnath Plot area. In his complaint, police sub-inspector TD Chudasama said Rathod came out of her residence at around 11 pm on April 12, despite knowing that there was a curfew from 8 am to 6 pm. “She shot the video at Mahila (College Chowk) Under Bridge and later uploaded on her Instagram pages,” DT Chudasama, police-sub inspector of ‘A’ Division said.

The woman was released after being questioned about the incident. Later in the day, the police said the woman had “admitted her mistake” and shared a video with the media. In this second video, which police said, was shot inside the police station, Rathod admitted her “mistake.” Rathod said, “Recently, I had uploaded on my Instagram account a video showing me dancing. I had deleted that video after realising my mistake. However, some people circulated it on social media. I [will] strictly comply with curfew restrictions and realise my mistake and would not repeat it ever… I apologise to all for this act of mine.”

Rathod said she had shot the video for her own “entertainment” and that she had also given an application to cyber police station of the city against unidentified persons for sharing her video. “There was no specific purpose. I got the video made for my own enjoyment and for me only. I didn’t mean to violate the curfew,” Rathod said.