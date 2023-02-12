Woman consumes acid, dies after rape bid on teen granddaughter

An elderly woman allegedly died after consuming acid at Rajkot village Friday after she came to know that a youth allegedly tried to rape her 14-year-old granddaughter around six months ago, even as police arrested the youth.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father who had consumed poison Friday after coming to know about the incident is in critical condition.

Police said the grandmother consumed acid early on Friday after and her youngest son rushed her to a hospital in Junagadh where she succumbed in the wee hours on Saturday.

The girl’s father also consumed poison on Friday evening and was rushed to a hospital in Rajkot. His condition was reported to be serious. On Saturday, the girl’s uncle filed a complaint against the youth and he was arrested under POCSO Act.