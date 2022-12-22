Witnesses turn hostile, history-sheeter, brother acquitted in Rajkot murder case

HISTORY-SHEETER Altaf Thaim alias Chha Angali and his brother Mojam Thaim, who were arrested in the 2019 murder case of Imran Tayani alias Imu, have been acquitted by the Rajkot district and sessions court after key witnesses turned hostile, trashing electronic evidence for want of proper certification.

The court of sessions judge Bharat Jadav rejected the prosecution’s case that Chha Agnali, an alleged bootlegger, murdered Imu, 32, also an alleged bootlegger, by hitting him on the head with an iron pipe and that Mojam dragged the body to footpath behind a truck after they had a quarrel with the victim early on April 5, 2019.

The court acquitted the two brothers in its verdict delivered on December 17, the details of which was made available Wednesday.

The court’s observation came in light of key witnesses, including Imu’s wife Zaheeda, turning hostile and prosecution having erred in establishing veracity of two sets of CCTV footage and two sets of call data records (CDR) related to the incident.

“Considering depositions made by the complainant and witnesses and details that emerged out of their cross-examination, it doesn’t appear that testimonies of the witnesses are natural, trustworthy and believable nor are they corroborated by other scientific evidence,” the court underlined before ruling that there was nothing on record to link the two brothers to the fatal assault on Imu.

“Considering all facts and discussion above… there is little evidence linking the accused to the crime. In such circumstances, this court humbly believes that the accused cannot be convicted for crimes they are alleged to have committed,” ruled the court.

According to the prosecution’s case, Mojam and Imu had an argument when Mojam rang up his elder brother who came driving a black car. According to the prosecution’s case, Chha Angali clubbed Imu to death with an iron pipe and Mojam dragged the body on the footpath behind a parked truck.

Advertisement

Imu’s wife Zaheeda rushed to the spot after receiving a call from their neighbour Nazia Chudasama who saw Imu lying on the ground while passing by the area. Imu’s elder brother Feroze and cousin brother Abid Odiya also rushed to the spot along with Zaheeda’s brother Jusaba Ghugha.

In his complaint, Feroze stated that some unidentified persons hit his brother on head and murdered him though he also added that Imu and Chha Angali were involved in a dispute.

Police arrested Mojam who was granted bail later. Chha Angali was on the run till April 14, 2021. After his arrest, Chha Angali was in judicial custody till the time of judgement.

Advertisement

The judgement noted that Zaheeda told court that she doesn’t know anything about the incident and therefore the prosecution declared her hostile. She also told the court that her husband had a fight with “unidentified men” and that he died due to injuries sustained during the fight.

The prosecution submitted CDRs of purported conversation between Mojam and Chha Angali as well as between Zaia and Zaheeda. The prosecution also submitted two DVDs — one of them with footage of a CCTV camera that purportedly captured Mojam and Chha Angali allegedly assaulting Imu. However, the court refused to admit them saying the prosecution had not furnished certificates from competent authorities to prove their veracity.

“We argued that instead of tracking down the real culprits, police had framed Chha Angali and his brother just because he had criminal antecedents… The court agreed with our submission and acquitted the accused,” Tushar Gokani, advocate of Chha Angali and Mojam told The Indian Express.