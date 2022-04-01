With temple, trusts behind him, Naresh Patel is the most-vaunted Patidar

SO WHERE will Naresh Patel go? The question has occupied poll-bound Gujarat since the 56-year-old Leuva Patidar leader announced in December that he was ready to take the political plunge, with the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party all wooing him since.

This week, as rumours gained ground that Patel may finally pick the Congress, and that strategist Prashant Kishor came as part of the package, AAP issued a statement saying its doors were very much open for the 56-year-old. AAP state chief Gopal Italia, a Leuva Patidar, said Wednesday that Patel should join them as the Congress was “a sinking ship”.

An industrialist and chairman of the Shree Khodaldham Trust which manages the grand temple of Goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of the Leuva Patidars. near Rajkot, Patel is an influential voice within the powerful Patidar community. The Patidars, who together form the largest organised group of voters in Gujarat, can sway as many as 48 of the 182 Assembly seats in the state. They are also numerically more than the other major Patidar sub-group of Kadva Patels, though the latter are seen as better politically organised.

Recently, Congress Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva said that if Patel joins the party, it could win the polls scheduled for December.

Senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki and BJP state chief C R Paatil have called on him. Former BJP CM Vijay Rupani and BJP vice-president Bharat Boghra have described Patel as “the BJP’s well-wisher”. There had also been talk for a while of AAP fielding Patel as its Rajya Sabha nominee

from Punjab.

While acknowledging the political offers to him, Patel has kept his cards close to his chest, saying he would go by the wishes of his community. He has said the Shree Khodaldham Trust was conducting a field survey to ascertain people’s views and that while this would be completed by the third week of April, the opinion so far was “divided”.

Patel belongs to an influential family. His father Ravjibhai Undhad set up Patel Brassworks, which now manufactures engine components used in everything from automobiles to aircraft, back in 1948. Undhad had also set up Patel Boarding, a boys’ hostel, and AP Patel Kanya Chhatralaya, a girls’ hostel, in Rajkot.

Naresh is the youngest of six siblings. Eldest brother Ramesh said: “Our father tried to bring the community together on education, and played an active role in founding the hostels so that poor children from rural areas could come to the city to study.”

When the Goddess Khodiyar temple came up near Rajkot, Patel had pressed for an agricultural university on the temple complex. Since 2013, an organisation founded by him, the Sardar Patel Cultural Foundation, has been providing free coaching to youths aspiring to become government servants. He also formed the Khodaldham Samadhan Panch, which is a dispute resolution forum.

His Shree Khodaldham Trust has among its board of trustees leading industrialists such as Nirma Group chairman Karsan Patel, Suzlon Group chairman Tulsi Tanti, and Zydus-Cadila Group chairman Pankaj Patel, and it enjoys the support of Surat diamantaires such as Govind Dholakia and Savji Dholakia. All of them are Leuva Patidars.

Over the years, Khodaldham events have drawn top political leaders, such as then sitting chief ministers Narendra Modi, Anandiben Patel and Vijay Rupani, and Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi. Khodaldham had also been among the halts made by Hardik Patel during his agitation for Patidar reservation. Patel had been one of the mediators between the protesters and the Anandiben-led state government.

In April 2018, when Patel resigned as the Shree Khodaldham Trust Chairman, many had hit the streets to ensure he stayed back.

Of his two children, the daughter is a licensed commercial plot while the son had campaigned for a Congress candidate in the 2017 Assembly polls.

With Hardik joining the Congress and the BJP choosing Bhupendra Patel, a Kadva Patel, as the Gujarat CM, Naresh Patel influence has further grown.

Acknowledging this, Congress Tankara MLA Lalit Kagathara pointed out: “Naresh Patel says he is an apolitical person but when he organises an event, 30 lakh people

attend it.”