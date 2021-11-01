Will wake up people against ‘autocratic’ govt of Gujarat, says Hardik Patel

Accusing the BJP government of exploiting people, Congress working president Hardik Patel announced Sunday he would go to villages and towns of the state to spread awareness among people and to bring about “a new revolution and change” in Gujarat. The party would organise 200 to 300 meetings across Gujarat over the next year for the purpose, he said.

Launching the Janchetana Mahasammelan campaign from the Ravapar village on the outskirts of Morbi, Hardik said days of ‘slavery’ might return if one did not speak against the current BJP governments at the state and Centre. “If you do not wake up, speak up, do not let them know the difficulties and atrocities that you are being subjected to, we would be slaves of a system that existed when the Britishers ruled us,” Hardik said while addressing a public meeting.

He said the government was turning a blind eye to the hardships faced by farmers, youth, middle class and small traders. “Ministers and MLAs (of the ruling party) have become deaf. If you want to awaken the deaf, you need to slap them on their ears. Only then will they wake up and take you seriously,” said Hardik.

The Congress leader also alleged that the government was making lives difficult for the people by hiking fuel prices. “Diwali is still three days away but petrol price is going up every day. Cooking gas cylinders are becoming costlier by the day. There is some time before Diwali festivities begin but the government is leaving no stone unturned to lighten the people’s pockets. It is high time we spoke against the government,” said Hardik emphasising the government had given Morbi’s ceramic industry a Diwali gift by hiking the natural gas prices by Rs 11 per standard cubic metre.

Morbi was lacking basic facilities, despite it generating a lot of revenue for the government in the form of taxes, he added. “There is not a single government English medium school. Morbi pays the highest taxes, generates the highest revenue and yet, we are aware of how the pot-hole ridden roads are here. Similar is the scenario in other districts and yet, no one is speaking out. People have become habituated to suffer,” said Hardik.



Addressing the same meeting, Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani criticised the Central government over the ongoing farmers’ protests against the new farm laws. “We are remembering Sardar Patel but if he was among us today, his heart would have boiled after what happened in Lakhimpur (Kheri) of Uttar Pradesh a few days ago. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is known as the leader of Bardoli and Kheda satyagrahas whereas those who think of themselves as chhote Sardar are running over farmers of Lakhimpur. We have to understand this difference between the two Indias. Had Sardar Patel been among us today, he would have asked us how dare anyone run over farmers,” said Mevani.

The country needed not statues of great leaders but hospitals, libraries and universities, he said, adding that Sardar Patel’s soul would have been happier if the government had spent Rs 100 crore each for constructing hospitals in 33 districts of Gujarat in his name than spending Rs 3,300 crore for a statue and so many people would not have lost their lives in the pandemic.