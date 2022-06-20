Will form SIT to investigate inter-state financial fraud cases, Sanghavi tells RCCI

MINISTER OF State for Home, Harsh Sanghvi, on Sunday told members of Rajkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) that a special investigation team (SIT) will be formed to investigate cases of inter-state financial fraud and assured traders and businessmen of the state that police and the government will help them sort out this issue.

“In response to financial fraud reported by the Chamber, the Minister said that an SIT will be formed to help traders recover money in cases of fraud in other states, police will go to various states and help them resolve disputes arising out of financial transactions,” a press release said.

Sanghvi made these statements at a meeting he was holding with representatives and members of RCCI and other Rajkot-based organisations at the circuit house in the city.

Interacting with journalists after the meeting, Sanghvi said that RCCI has reported 79 cases of financial frauds. “In Rajkot as per suggestions made by BJP leaders, an announcement has been made today to form an SIT,” he said.

“In coming weeks, this SIT will screen complaints and applications, will identify the total number of cases and then form teams for various states. These teams will visit various states to investigate these cases,” he added.

Sanghvi said he was confident that the SIT will solve the disputes. “As soon as these teams will visit those states and launch investigations, I am fully confident that those traders who are not responding to phone calls of traders of Rajkot will proactively ring up Rajkot traders and thus most of the cases will be solved,” he said.

Sanghvi added that an SIT has already been formed in Ahmedabad to investigate 55 similar cases of financial fraud.

He said the SIT of Rajkot city police will include officers like joint commissioner of police, deputy commissioner of police, police inspector etc and teams visiting other states for investigation will comprise police sub-inspectors and constables to assist them.

Rajkot district collector Arun Mahesh Babu, Rajkot city police commissioner Raju Bhargav, inspector general Sandeep Singh and Rajkot rural police superintendent Jaipal Singh Rathore were present at the meeting.