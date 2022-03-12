Wildlife board rejects clearance for resort project; firm moves Gujarat HC

THE STATE board for Wildlife (SBWL) rejected for the second time the application by the Wildwoods Resorts and Realities Private Limited (WRRPL) seeking wildlife clearance for proposed mega resort on the eastern border of Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary (GNPWLS) in Amreli.

However, the Ahmedabad-based private developer on Friday challenged the board’s decision before the Gujarat High Court and the court posted the matter for final disposal on April 8.

On Friday, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi informed the division bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Vaibhavi Nanavati of the HCthat the SBWL had convened a meeting on March 5 and had heard WRRPL. After discussing submissions made by WRRPL, the Board had decided not to recommend the resort project to the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for grant of wildlife clearance, Trivedi further said.

“So, this is the decision of the Board?” Justice Pardiwala asked Trivedi, seeking clarity on the call taken by the SBWL and the AG replied in the affirmative.

“Now, at least some decision has been taken, you all would like to challenge (that decision)?” Justice Pardiwala asked while turning to the counsel of the petitioner and, the counsel, in turn, said yes.

“It appears that the Board has taken the view that since the project of the writ applicant falls within 1 kilometre of the Gir sanctuary boundary, and having regard to the government resolution (dated) 1-7-2015, it decided to follow its earlier decision taken as on 8th of July 2019. In short, it appears that the Board has recommended that the permission as prayed for by the writ applicant should not be granted,” noted the court.

Minutes of the 21st meeting of SBWL, The Indian Express has learnt, record that the area where the resort is proposed is already part of lion habitat.

“The board has considered the representation made by the Applicant and after detailed discussion amongst its members, wherein Shri Bhushan Pandya, Shri Priyavat Gadhvi, Shri Nishit Dharaiya and Shir (sic) Snehal Patel, members of SBWL represented that the area is presently a habitat of lions and other wildlife and the area is used as corridor for further movement of lions and may be detrimental for wildlife and its habitat, if infrastructure development happens in the present context,” the minutes record.

The board further highlighted that the project site is merely 400 metres away from the nearest point of Gir boundary.

Informing the parties that now the matter will have to be heard on merit, the bench allowed WRRPL to amend its petition to challenge the latest decision of the SBWL..

It is for the second time that the SBWL, the statutory body constituted under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and presently headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has rejected WRRPL application for wildlife clearance for its proposed hotel and resort project. It is also for the second time that the private firm, which had undertaken the hospitality project after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government in 2009, has challenged an SBWL decision before the HC.

After the MoU signed during the 2009 Vibrant Gujarat Investors’ Summit, the state government allotted 99.24 hectare (ha) government wasteland to WRRPL in October 2010. Additionally, the firm purchased more than 71 ha land from private owners during 2009-10, taking the total size of the project site to more than 171 ha, spread across Gandhiya Chavand and Patala villages in Dhari taluka of Amreli.

The project proponent had applied for wildlife clearance but the SBWL, at its 16th meeting convened in 2019 had rejected the application while highlighting that the proposed project site is just 400 metres away from the sanctuary border in Gadhiya Chavand village.

However, the WRRPL had moved the Gujarat High Court the same year, challenging the rejection of wildlife clearance to the proposed resort project. The private firm had claimed that the project site was more than one kilometre away from relevant GPS coordinates shown in maps of Gir sanctuary which were adduced to the draft eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) issued by the central government in 2016.

Subsequently, the HC had, last year directed, a re-survey of the project land with reference to its distance from the sanctuary border.