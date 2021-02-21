Wife, daughter & brother-in-law of Rajkot SDM killed in road accident

The wife, the daughter and the brother-in-law of Charansinh Gohil, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Rajkot City-2, were killed in a road accident on Sunday after the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Dhasa in Gadhada taluka of Botad district. The driver of the truck has been detained, police said.

Police said that a car coming towards Rajkot from Bhavnagar and a truck going towards Bhavnagar, on Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway number 25, had a head-on collision near Mandva village in Gadhada taluka of Botad district around 3.45 pm on Sunday. Dhananjaysinh Chudasama (21), his sister Chetna Gohil and niece Garima (5) were killed in the accident. Police said that Chetna was the wife of Charansinh Gohil, while Garima was their daughter.

“The truck and the car collided head-on in a stretch of the highway where its four lanes narrow down to two lanes at the beginning of the approach of the railway overbridge towards Mandva village. The three persons, who are family members of SDM Charansinh Gohil and were travelling in the car, died on the spot after the crash. There were no survivors. We have detained the driver of the truck involved in the collision,” Dilubhai Valani, police inspector of Dhasa told The Indian Express.

Sources said that Chetna had gone to her native village of Mokhadka in Palitana taluka of Bhavnagar district to visit her parents and was on her way back to Rajkot when the family met with the accident. Police said that they will soon register an offence in this connection.