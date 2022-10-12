scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Villagers allege parents killed girl in ‘human sacrifice for wealth’; probe launched

As per the primary information, he said, the girl died in the first week of October.

The villagers got suspicious after the last rites of the girl were allegedly performed in the wee hours by only seven to eight people.

THE GIR Somnath police has launched a formal inquiry after residents of a village in Talala taluka alleged that a teenage girl was sacrificed during a ritual by her parents in pursuit of wealth early this month.

“A resident from the village informed us that the girl was sacrificed during a ritual. On the basis of that information, we have launched a formal inquiry into the incident. We are seeking clarity on a lot of aspects. But so far, no FIR has been registered,” Manoharsinh Jadeja, superintendent of police (SP) of Gir Somnath, told The Indian Express.

The police said the girl, a Class 9 student, was cremated in the village crematorium in the dead of the night by a handful of people after the ritual on her parents’ agricultural farm. The villagers got suspicious after the last rites of the girl were allegedly performed in the wee hours by only seven to eight people.

“The girl was the lone child of the couple who are farmers. The couple had been performing rituals on their farm for quite some time and the suspicion is that the couple sacrificed the girl during Navratri to become rich,” said a source in the village.

