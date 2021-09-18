Vijay Rupani: Resigned as CM in a whisker, only Rajkot BJP worker can do so

Former chief minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said that he resigned from his post “in a whisker”, and only BJP workers from Rajkot can take such a step without hesitation. The BJP MLA from Rajkot (West) also said that he considered himself equivalent to any other party worker even when he was the chief

minister.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers at the Pramukh Swami Auditorium on Raiya Road, which falls under his constituency, Rupani said that he remained a common man – which he abbreviated to ‘CM’- throughout his five-year tenure as chief minister.

“Hun CM hato, CM nahoto pehla pan CM hato, CM vakhte pan CM hato ane aje pan CM chhu. Eno matlab, common man, tamaramano ek karyakarta, ane a karyakarta ke je party je sopey, je karvanu hoy te karnvanu chhe. Ane etla j mate, ghadina chhattha bhagma me rajinamu api didhu. Aa etla mate, Rajkot na karyakarta kari shake. (I was CM before I became CM, I was CM when I was CM and I am CM even now when I am not the CM. That means common man – a party worker just like one of you, a party worker who will always do whatever work the party assigns him and would do only that. Hence, I tendered my resignation in a whisker. Only workers of Rajkot can do this),” Rupani said.

Many workers were moved to tears as Rupani directly addressed them for the first time after stepping down as chief minister and talked about how he dealt with the BJP’s national leadership’s decision to replace him.

The former chief minister said it is very difficult to leave positions of power, but he could do so thanks to values taught by party leaders from Rajkot. “Rajkotma swargasth Arvindbhai, swargasth Chimankaka, swargasth Keshubhai, swargasth Pravinkaka, Vajubhai… a badhaye apanama sanskar sinchya chhe. Baki chhodvu aghru hoy chhe. Ek sarpanch nu to rajinamu mango. Prantu apne etla mate kahiye chhiye ke apne padne koi mahatva nathi apta. (In Rajkot, the late Arvindbhai [Maniyar], late Chimankaka [Shukla], late Keshubhai [Patel], late Pravin [Maniyar], Vajubhai [Vala] have taught us values. Otherwise, it is very difficult to give up [power]. Dare ask even a sarpanch to tender his resignation. But we can because we don’t give importance to any position),” he said.

The late Arvind Maniyar had been a mayor of Rajkot. Shukla, a close confidant of Keshubhai Patel when the latter was CM, was elected to Rajya Sabha. Pravin Maniyar was an RSS leader and an educationist. Vala, who served for many years as the Gujarat finance minister, had remained undefeated from the Rajkot (West) Assembly seat and till recently, was the Karnataka governor.