Vijay Rupani launches projects worth Rs 220 crore in Rajkot

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday launched projects, including affordable houses, worth over Rs 229 crore, during his visit to his home town Rajkot on Tuesday and said that the state government was committed to provide housing facilities to all in the state.

The CM handed over the keys of 2,176 houses and shops built by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation near Speedwell Party Plot under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He also inaugurated the underground drainage system developed at a cost of Rs12.62 crore in Vavdi area. He also dedicated to public an LED lighting system installed at a cost of Rs 4.10 crore on the Ring Road-II section from Madhapar to Maliyasan.

Rupani also laid the foundation stone of 192 houses in Mota Mava area and 128 houses in Raiya area to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 44.75 crore. The CM also handed over cheques of credit-linked subsidy scheme to those who built homes with government assistance.