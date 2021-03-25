Victim’s kin claim body after arrest of accused

The family of the Dalit auto-rickshaw driver Ajit Parmar claimed his body early on Wednesday morning as Morbi district police arrested a man suspected to have killed the auto-rickshaw driver two days ago.

THE FAMILY of the Dalit auto-rickshaw driver Ajit Parmar claimed his body early on Wednesday morning as Morbi district police arrested a man suspected to have killed the auto-rickshaw driver two days ago.

Ramesh Bharwad, a man suspected to have stabbed Parmar to death, was nabbed by police on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Hours later, the family of the victim claimed the body on Wednesday morning. Bharwad has since been arrested formally after he tested negative for Covid-19,” Subodh Odedra, Superintendent of Morbi district, police said.



Parmar was allegedly stabbed to death by Bharwad near Trajpar Chowkadi in Morbi on Monday night after Parmar asked Bharwad not to behave with a child in a manner which the auto-rickshaw driver found to be atrocious, police said.

Bharwad also stabbed and wounded Parmar’s friend Hussain Hothi (23). Police said that Parmar and Hothi had gone to Trajpar Chowkadi to purchase clothes from a roadside stall when they spotted Bhardwad, “abusing” a child. A case of murder and subjecting a member of the Scheduled Caste to atrocity was registered at ‘B’ Division police station of Morbi town after Parmar’ murder.