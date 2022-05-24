Valamji Humbal re-elected unopposed as Sarhad Dairy director

Incumbent Vice-Chairman of Gujarat State Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), Valamji Humbal, was among the 12 candidates elected unopposed as directors of Kutch District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (KDCMPUL), popularly known as Sarhad Dairy, Monday.

After scrutiny of nomination papers, only 12 candidates of the panel led by Humbal were left in the fray for as many seats of directors of the board of KDCMPUL. Hence, they were declared winners unopposed. Humbal, the incumbent president of Sarhad Dairy, won the election for the fifth time. He was elected the founding chairman of Sarhad Dairy in 2009. Besides Humbal, seven other incumbent directors, including Dhanuben Makwana, Vishram Rabadiya, Govind Bava, Dayaram Kalariya, Motibhai Bharwad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Hasmukh Patel were re-elected. The four new directors include Shantaben Ahir, Jesabhai Rabari, Naran Dhila and Mayur Mota.

Sarhad Dairy is one of the member unions of the GCMMF, the state’s apex cooperative dairy organisation, which markets milk and milk products under the popular brand name Amul. While elections to cooperative bodies are not fought on symbols of any political party, Humbal and others pledge allegiance to the BJP.

The newly-elected directors went to Gandhinagar to thank state BJP president CR Paatil. Incidentally, the BJP has started nominating candidates for election to cooperative bodies in the state since Paatil took over as the BJP’s state unit chief.