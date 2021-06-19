Vaccine administered for singer at home: Health worker in Gujarat transferred ‘in public interest’

Rabari is a popular Gujarati folk singer who has also featured in promotional videos of Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL).

Health supervisor (FHS) attached to the primary health centre (PHC) in Madhapar village on the outskirts of Bhuj town was transferred ‘in public interest’ late on Thursday days after she went to Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari’s residence in Bhuj town of Kutch and administered doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the singer and her husband.

“Chandrikaben G Vaghela, the female health supervisor, is presently serving at primary health centre, Madhapar in taluka Bhuj. Pursuant to the Reference No.1 alluded to above, she is hereby transferred to the below mentioned place in public interest and in exercise of administrative function,” stated an order issued by Dr Janak Madhak, chief district health officer (CDHO) of Kutch, while mentioning primary health centre (PHC) in Deshalpar (Vandh) in Bhuj taluka as the place of new posting of Vaghela.

Officers of Kutch district panchayat said that after being requested by Rabari, Vaghela had gone to the former’s residence in Bhuj on Saturday evening and had administered doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the singer and her producer husband Pruthvi Rabari.

The singer had booked a slot for getting vaccinated at a community health centre (CHC) in Dhori village, around 25 km west of Bhuj town. But officers said that instead of going to the place of her appointment, the singer called up Vaghela and requested to deliver vaccine doses at her home.

After the matter became public, the CDHO had served a show-cause notice to Vaghela, terming her action illegal. After Vaghela conceded that she had gone to the singer’s residence to deliver vaccine, Kutch district development officer (DDO) Bhavya Verma had told this paper that the health worker would be transferred to ‘send a message.’

Verma confirmed to The Indian Express on Friday that Vaghela had been transferred to the Deshalpar PHC with immediate effect.

The CDHO had also written to Rabari, stating, “Your action was unbecoming of folk singer like you. Such behaviour creates wrong impression in health department, district administration and general public at large.”