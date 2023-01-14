Uttarayan festival: Here are some accessories that kitists use

Even as the Rajkot police commissioner distributed neckbands to the public to protect themselves from kite string injuries, here are some accessories that kitists and the public use during the Uttarayan festival.

The metal guards for two-wheelers

These are made of aluminium fixed to the handlebar with clamps in case one doesn’t want to remove mirrors, or bolt in the groove for mirrors.

Thimble

Kitists wear them on their fingers to avoid getting cuts. they are usually made of silicon or rubber and come in sets of five and last for 2-3 hours. Some kitists also wear medical paper tape around their fingers to avoid cuts. Or even fancy leather or faux leather gloves

Neck guards

The neck guards distributed in Rajkot were made from 220-gramme-per-square-metre non-woven plastic. “The sturdy character of the material will not allow a kite string to reach to the neck or inflict any cuts on one’s neck and will allow a rider time to stop his/her two-wheeler in time after hitting a kite string,” said Vijay Garg, president of Agrawal Samaj, Rajkot, that supplied these guards.

Neck guards distributed by the Vadodara police in 2015 were made of non-woven cloth with a Velcro belt to adjust the fitting. Non-woven fabric is not easily cut by strings. There are also scarves and turtle-neck ponchos that people wear. Some also advise wrapping a piece of cloth like a shawl around their neck as a protection measure against kite strings while venturing out

Caps and sunglasses

To avoid glare from the sun to be able to see their kites. Sunglasses of all shades and tints are available, especially for children. Being sold on the street carts.

Other fun accessories

Facemasks of animals, joker and rainbow hair, some Halloween masks too, bugles that give out deafening sounds, drums and whistles