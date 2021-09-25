Upgradation of highway through Gir: Junagadh MP urges Centre for early clearance to project

EVEN AS an application of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department of Gujarat seeking permission to upgrade and widen state highway No.111 passing through Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary (GNPWLS) is pending with the state government, Rajesh Chudasama, BJP MP from Junagadh, has made a representation to the Central government requesting early clearance to the project.

Chudasama and Kirit Patel, president of Junagadh district unit of the BJP, met Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav in Delhi on Tuesday and made a representation over the proposed road project. The Indian Express has a copy of the representation made by Chudasama.

The MP’s representation comes five months after the R&B department applied with the Gujarat forest department on April 15 this year, seeking diversion of 8.28 hectare forest land for upgrading the SH 111.

In its two separate applications seeking wildlife and forest clearances, the R&B has sought permission to upgrade the highway, which is currently a kuccha road, to a pucca road with bitumen surface.

The R&B department’s application for wildlife clearance is presently pending with the chief wildlife warden of Gujarat, The Indian Express has learnt, and sources said that it was likely to be discussed at a meeting of SBWL on September 15. However, the meeting was postponed due to the resignation of Vijay Rupani.

When asked by The Indian Express if he had made any similar representation to the state government, Chudasama said: “I have not made any representation to the state government. But since we were in Delhi and happened to meet Bhupendra Yadav, we raised this issue. Upgrading this highway is very important as it connects two districts.” SS 111 connects Visavadar town of Junagadh to Sasan, the headquarters of GNPWLS bordering Talala taluka of Gir Somnath.