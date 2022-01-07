Unseasonal rain continues parts of Gujarat, temperature dips

Parts of Saurashtra, Kutch, north Gujarat and central Gujarat regions received light unseasonal showers for the second day Thursday under the influence of a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulations over western Afghanistan, north Pakistan and the induced the induced circulation over Rajasthan.

This is for the second time in less than 10 days that the state has witnessed unseasonal showers, leading to a further dip in temperatures and worries of adverse impact on Rabi crops.

The showers brought the temperature down further even as the winter is peaking in the state.

Light rain showers were reported from Jamnagar, Amreli, Morbi and a few other districts of Saurashtra region as well as in Kutch. There were reports of similar showers in districts of north Gujarat and central Gujarat also.

The latest forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad on Thursday predicted that light rain showers will continue in the state on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Parts of Gujarat had experienced unseasonal rain showers on December 27 and 28. Unseasonal showers were reported late in November also. Farmers said the showers may affect crops like cumin seeds and chana (gram) adversely.