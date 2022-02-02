Union Budget: Edible oil sector welcomes plan to reduce imports, boost production

THE SOLVENT Extractors Association of India (SEA) welcomed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement that a scheme will be implemented to increase domestic production of oilseeds in order to reduce the country’s dependence on imports to meet its vegetable oil needs.

“The announcement made by the Finance Minister for a comprehensive scheme to increase domestic production of oilseeds to reduce our dependence on import of edible oil is a welcome step,” said SEA president Atul Chaturvedi.

“We are also given to understand that financial outlay for increasing oilseed production is likely to be adequate to have a meaningful impact,” he added.

Chaturvedi claimed the association had been constantly apprising the government on skyrocketing edible oil imports, seriously compromising the edible oil security of the nation, and the need for urgent policy intervention. India meets approximately two-thirds of its edible oil needs through imports. Till a couple of years ago, India used to import an average 1.5 crore tonnes of edible oil annually while domestic production used to hover around 80 lakh tonnes.

SEA said the focus on increasing domestic production of oilseeds will go a long way in changing this scenario. “This initiative should go a long way in helping reduce our dependence on edible oil imports, which are likely to be around (Rs) 1.5 lakh crore during the current year and would be in line with our Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanir-bharta,” the SEA president stated.

In her budget speech, the Finance Minister had stated: “To reduce our dependence on import of oilseeds, a rationalised and comprehensive scheme to increase domestic production of oilseeds will be implemented.”

Chaturvedi also welcomed the budget proposal to boost digital and high-tech services.