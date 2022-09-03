Union Agri Minister Tomar inaugurates Coconut dvpt board office in Junagadh

UNION AGRICULTURE and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the Gujarat state office of Coconut Development Board (CDB), in Junagadh Thursday.

With this, Gujarat became the sixth state to have a state office of CDB, the state statutory body of the Central government working for promotion of coconut farming in the country.

Tomar inaugurated the CDB office in Bahumali Bhavan in Sardar Baug area of Junagadh city in the presence of Gujarat Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Raghvji Patel and Junagadh MP Rajesh Chudasama.

Addressing a farmers meeting after inaugurating the office, Tomar said Gujarat’s climate is conducive for coconut cultivation.

“It has around 1600 kilometre-long coastline and therefore coconut cultivation can be expanded here. Therefore, it was felt that a state centre should be opened here so that farmers of Gujarat can benefit,” he said.

“This centre will work with the cooperation of the state government and ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research). It will augment farmers’ capacity and help do value addition,” he added.

An official release said coconut is cultivated in 14 of Gujarat’s 33 districts. A total of 25,000 hectares (ha) are currently under coconut cultivation in state of which Junagadh and Gir Somnath districts account for 15,000 ha. Gujarat produces an average 26 crore coconuts annually, it added