Unhappy about parents’ choice of groom, nurse ends life, say police

A nurse in the state government-run Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself inside the hospital’s storeroom Sunday. Police said she took the extreme step to protest her proposed marriage with a man chosen by her parents.

A security guard found the nurse, identified as Ami Makwana, hanging by a rope tied to the ceiling fan in a storeroom on the seventh floor of the hospital building, the police said. “The storeroom was also being used as a staffroom by some of the staff members of the hospital. There is a washroom inside and a few chairs were placed there. When the guard went to the room at around 8:30 pm Sunday, he found its door bolted from inside. He alerted the hospital administration. When they broke the glass panels on the door open, they found the nurse hanging,” said Hathising Gohil, police sub-inspector (PSI), Neelambaug.

The police said the 22-year-old Makwana was a resident of Rohidas Vaas in Bhavnagar’s Anandnagar area. She had joined the government hospital as a contractual nurse around one-and-a-half months ago. “Her duty had ended at 8 pm,” the PSI said.

The police have recovered a suicide note, purportedly written by Makwana, from the storeroom. “In the two-page suicide note, Makwana wrote that her family had found a match for her but she did not want to get married to that man.

Therefore, she was ending her life,” Gohil said. “Her family members also said she was upset since she could not clear a government recruitment examination recently,” he added.

The Neelambaug police have registered a case of accidental death with Gohil as the investigating officer.