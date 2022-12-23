Two retired ASIs among 4 killed as van rams parked truck on highway

Two retired assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) of Gujarat police and an employee of the state agriculture department were among four killed after their car rammed a stationary truck on National Highway-27 near Maliyasan village on the outskirts of the city late Thursday.

Police said the incident took place at around 10.45 pm Thursday when nine members of a family were on their way back home in a van after attending a religious event in Dakor of Kheda district.

“The driver of the van apparently did not notice a truck parked in the middle of the highway near the divider and crashed into it from behind,” said inspector KM Chaudhary, in charge of Kuvadva Road police station.

The injured were rushed to the government-run PDU General Hospital where Pruthvirajsinh Jadeja (67) and Jayendrasinh Jhala died while undergoing treatment. Others were later shifted to a private hospital where Pruthvirajsinh’s nephew Inrajitsinh Jadeja and relative Maiyaba Jadeja (99) died during treatment.

Pruthvirajsinh’s wife Prakashba (56), Indrajitsinh’s mother Kailashba, wife Maheshwariba and daughter Priyanshiba (15), Pruthvirajsinh’s sister Sumanba Jhala (50) and their relative Tejalba Jadeja (32) were also injured.

“Jayendrasinh, who was driving the van, and Pruthvirajsinh were both retired ASI of Gujarat police while Indrajitsinh was an employee of the state agriculture department. Those killed and injured are relatives,” Chaudhary said, adding, “There was a small depression in the road leading up to the truck. So, it’s possible the van driver couldn’t see the stationary truck in time…” Police said the van belonged to Jayendrasinh.

The police inspector said that the truck had apparently had a breakdown. “However, the driver of the truck neither placed any warning signal around the truck nor did he keep its side indicators on,” he said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Prakashba, Kuvadva Road police have booked the unidentified driver of that truck under IPC sections 304 (causing deaths by negligence), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) 337 (rash or negligent act endangering human life) and 338 (causing grievous injury by rash or negligent act).

“We have seized the truck and have also identified its driver. Efforts are on to arrest him,” said Chaudhary.