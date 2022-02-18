Two killed, minor injured in Rajkot after scooter hits traffic roundabout

Police said while Jadav was a resident of Chunaravad area of Rajkot city, Sakariya was a resident of RMC quarters on 150-feet Ring Road in Rajkot city.

Two labourers were killed and a minor boy was seriously injured after the scooter they were riding hit a traffic roundabout in Paddhari village on Rajkot-Jamnagar state highway late Wednesday.

Vishal Jadav (23) and Paresh Sakariya (20) were killed on the spot in the incident that took place at Moviya Chowkadi in Paddhari village on SH-25 around midnight, Paddhari police said. Karan Makwana (17) was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rajkot city.

Police said while Jadav was a resident of Chunaravad area of Rajkot city, Sakariya was a resident of RMC quarters on 150-feet Ring Road in Rajkot city. Makwana is also a resident of Chunaravad, they said.

“According to their relatives, the three were on their way back to Rajkot from Dhrol,” said RJ Gohil, police sub-inspector of Paddhari, adding, “The junction is well-lit by high-mast lights and it doesn’t look like they didn’t see the traffic circle. It appears that they were speeding and couldn’t negotiate the curve.”