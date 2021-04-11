Tribal labourer, three others booked for tying man to tree, beating him to death

The accused was miffed after he had come to know about the victim’s alleged relationship with his daughter, police added.

A tribal labourer and his family allegedly tied a man to a tree and beat him to death at a village in Kalavad taluka of Jamnagar district on Saturday, police said. The accused was miffed after he had come to know about the victim’s alleged relationship with his daughter, police added.

According to the police, the accused lured the victim, Mahavisinh Jadeja alias Munno (38), to an agricultural farm where they were working as share-croppers in a village in Kalavad taluka around 8 pm on Saturday. Soon after Jadeja reached the farm, the tribal man, his wife, his daughter-in-law and daughter started abusing him. They tied him to peepul tree and then beat him brutally with sticks for nearly half-an-hour, before letting Jadeja go, police said.

Jadeja reached the nearest road, police added, and called his friend Viram Gamara, who took the victim to his home. From his home, Jadeja’s distant nephew Dhruvrajsinh first took him to a hospital in Kalavad from where the patient was referred to an orthopaedic hospital in Rajkot. The orthopaedic hospital subsequently referred Jadeja to a multi-specialty hospital but he died on way to that hospital.

In his complaint, Dhruvrajsinh told police that when Jadeja reached home after the incident, the latter said he had an affair with the younger daughter of the tribal labourer for the past six months. “However, the family came to know about it. As a part of a conspiracy to murder him, the girl told Jadeja that there would be no one else around on the farm on Saturday evening and that he may come to meet her. However, as soon Jadeja reached the farm, the girl’s parent accused Jadeja of ‘trapping’ their daughter. They family claimed they had come to know about his relationship with the girl and so they had asked him to come to the farm at night,” Dhruvrajsinh told police.

Police said that Jadeja’s friend Gamara had engaged the tribal labourers on the agricultural field and the former had met the girl during his visit to the field.

Police said the family belongs to a tribal district in central Gujarat. “Primary investigation has revealed that the victim, who was married, had a physical relationship with the daughter of the tribal labourer and the girl’s family disapproved of it and therefore beat the victim to death. We are in the process of verifying the girl’s age. The accused would be arrested soon,” Krunal Desai, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Jamnagar rural division told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Based on Dhruvrajsinh’s complaint, police have booked the tribal man, his wife, daughter-in-law and daughter for criminal conspiracy, murder, keeping the victim in illegal confinement as well as insulting him with an intent to provoke breach of the peace.