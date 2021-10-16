8-yr-old tribal girl killed in lion attack in Amreli

A tribal girl was killed after being attacked by an Asiatic lion on an agricultural field at Goradka village of Savarkundla taluka of Amreli in Gir (east) wildlife division on Friday. Forest officers said that efforts were on to trace the lion involved in the incident and rescue it. The incident took place on the agricultural field belonging to one Sadul Chandu at Goradka, a village around 12 km east of Savarkundla town between 3 am and 6 am, police said. The victim was identified as eight-year-old Sangeeta Bhuriya, a native of Dahod district in eastern Gujarat.

Quoting the victim’s elder brother Sajan, Savarkundla Rural police said that the family had come to Chandu’s farm to work as sharecroppers and were sleeping on the farm when the incident happened. “Some wild animal attacked Sangeeta while she was asleep, dragged her to a cotton field and partially ate her body,” Sajan has been quoted as saying.

Anshuman Sharma, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Gir (east) wildlife division said prima facie, the girl was attacked by a lion.

“Pugmarks at the crime scene suggest it to be a lion which had attacked the girl. Also, movement of lions was recorded in that area. So, prima facie, the girl was attacked by a lion. Efforts are on to rescue the animal and collect samples of its scat ascertain if it indeed was a lion which attacked the girl and which individual lion was involved,” said Sharma.

Sources said that the girl and some of her family members had arrived on Chandu’s farm just a couple of days ago. “Apparently, they were sleeping in the open due to October heat. But we are investigating the circumstances of the incident,” Sharma further said.

Forest officers said they were mobilising trap cages to capture the male Asiatic lion suspected to have been involved in the incident. Savarkundla Rural police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.

Tribal labourers from eastern Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra come to Saurashtra region to work as share-croppers or agricultural labourers. However, Amreli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar have among the densest leopard populations in the state and labourers who live on farms often fall prey to leopards. However, lions attacking such labourers are very rare.

Lions usually do not attack humans unless teased or harassed, experts say.