Torrent Gas cuts PNG and CNG prices by Rs 5

August 18, 2022 1:08:49 am
TORRENT GAS on Wednesday cut the prices of piped natural gas (PNG) used as cooking gas and compressed natural gas (CNG) used as automobile fuel by Rs 5 each for Junagadh market as well as in six states and one Union Territory with immediate effect.
Following the reduction, price of PNG comes down to Rs 47 per standard cubic metre (SCM) and that of PNG to Rs 87 per kilogram, effective from August 17. Torrent said the price cut follows the decision of the Central government to increase allocation of natural gas to domestic PNG and CNG from 85 per cent to 95 per cent.
“Under the revised guidelines of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for allocation of gas to domestic PNG and CNG segments of CGD sector, the share of domestic gas in the CGD (city gas distribution) sector requirement has been increased to 94 per cent of the average consumption of April to June 22 quarter instead of the earlier allocation of 85% of the average consumption of Jan to March 22 quarter,” Torrent Gas said in a release.
Besides Junagadh, Torrent Gas distributes CNG and PNG in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and Union Territory of Puducherry, cumulatively covering 34 districts having population of more than 9 crore.
