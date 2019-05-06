Toor Dal scam: Contractor arrested in Gujarat’s Junagadh

A labour contractor has been arrested in connection with the alleged malpractice in procurement of toor dal from farmers by the government in Keshod, said Junagadh police on Sunday, adding that they recovered Rs 18,000 cash from him.

A day after their first arrest in the case, police arrested Hitesh Makwana, a resident of Junagadh city, Friday midnight and produced him in a Keshod court on Saturday evening. The court sent him to judicial custody.

“Makwana has confessed that he had been paid Rs 18,000 for mixing toor of inferior quality with the good one. He has also confessed that his labourers had done the mixing in Keshod agriculture produce market committee where GSCSCL (Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited) had opened a procurement centre. We have recovered Rs 18,000 cash from his home in Junagadh,” Keshod DySP Jayveer Gadhvi told The Indian Express.

Deputy District Manager of GSCSCL Nathabhai Mori had filed a complaint in this regard with Keshod police on April 24. Mori had also named J B Desai — in-charge of the toor procurement centre — a godown manager Jayesh Bharati, farmer-cum-traders Bharat Vaghasiya, Jignesh Boricha and Kana Virda, besides grader Faizal Mugal as accused.