Three students test positive for Covid in Junagadh school

The government primary school in Mesvan village of Keshod taluka of Junagadh district has been closed for a week after three students of the school tested positive for Covid-19, officers of district administration said on Monday.

“After three students tested positive for Covid-19, we sanctioned closure of the school till next Monday. Rapid antigen tests of the remaining students and teachers have returned negative. The school was sanitised yesterday as well as today. Health teams are surveying the village and tracing close contacts of those who have tested positive,” Mirant Pathak, District Development Officer (DDO) of Junagadh told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The Mesvan Pay Centre School has 175 students in its upper primary section and while report of one student returned positive on October 9, two more tested positive on October 11, officers said.

Those who have tested positive include a boy studying in Class 7, a girl of Class 6 and a boy of Class 3.

“There were active cases in families of these students and after the students also tested positive, their families informed the school. Therefore, the school was ordered to remain shut since October 10,” RG Jethva, district primary education officer (DPEO) of Junagadh said.

As the Covid-19 cases abated, the state government had permitted physical attendance of students of upper primary section a couple of months ago. However, the DPEO said that the Class III was not attending the school physically.

The DDO said that teaching has been again shifted to online mode.

Mesavan sarpanch Ramesh Ladani said at least 17 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the village since October 8.

“Around seven persons tested positive for Covid-19 after they went to the PHC (primary health centre) and got their rapid antigen tests done. On October 10, the PHC was closed. The next day, as the PHC opened, around 10 more people from the village tested positive for the disease. Among the 17, three are students,” Ladani told The Indian Express over phone Tuesday.

The sarpanch said that all those who have tested positive are currently in home isolation. “The PHC staff are going home to home to screen people and treat those who have tested positive. The village has population of around 8000 and all eligible people have been administered first doze of Covid-19 vaccine,” said Ladani, adding, “We have ordered suspension of Navratri celebrations in the village and shop-keepers are also mulling a proposal to keep their shops open for only two hours a day.”

The DDO said that Junagadh district had also vaccinated 100 per cent of its adult population. “But because children are not vaccinated, they are vulnerable,” said Pathak. The DPEO said that other schools in the district were functioning normally.