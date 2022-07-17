Third flamingo tagged in Mumbai lands in Bhavnagar after 16-hr flight

After two lesser flamingos, now a greater flamingo tagged in Mumbai has flown to Bhavnagar, flying primarily non-stop to cover around 300-kilometre distance from Mumbai to Bhavnagar coast, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) announced on Sunday.

“The third radio-tagged flamingo reaches Gujarat – McCann (named after Charles McCann, an eminent naturalist, a prolific writer and former assistant curator at BNHS), a juvenile Greater Flamingo left Thane Creek on 14th July and landed at Ghogha near Bhavnagar on the 15th morning,” BNHS, the Mumbai-based scientific institute, announced on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The BNHS had tagged the greater flamingo juvenile near Bhandup Pumping Station in Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS) near Mumbai on January 31 this year as part of its project to study migration of flamingos from their breeding grounds in Gujarat to their feeding grounds and back. The BNHS tagged six flamingos with solar-powered GSP-GPS tags, which record locations of the birds at a set interval of time and transmit the data to a server.

Also read | Flamingo tagged in Mumbai lands in Bhavnagar after 32-hr journey

Scientists said that flamingo, MacCann, took off from Vikhroli mangroves area in TCFS at 4.25 pm on July 14 and landed on Ghogha coast of Bhavnagar at 8.09 am on July 15, covering around 300 kilometres in 15 hours and 43 minutes. Rahul Khot, deputy director of BNHS’ natural history collection division said that MacCann took a similar path and flying pattern as Salim, a lesser flamingo that landed in Ghogha from Mumbai on July 7.

“Data transmitted by the tag primarily suggests that like Salim, MacCann also flew non-stop to reach Bhavnagar from Mumbai. The top speed was around 16 to 17 kilometres per hour, similar to Salim as well as Humayun, the other flamingo that flew to Bhavnagar via Surat,” Khot said.

Khot said that Humayun and Salim are still roosting near Bhavnagar coast and MacCann has joined them. “We may want more data to analyse flight path, flight speed etc…. It’s interesting that all the birds flying off from Mumbai are landing in Bhavnagar,” said the scientist.

Khot said that while Humayun’s flight from Mumbai to Bhavnagar included pit stops at Vashi and Bhavnagar, top flying speed of that bird was also similar to Salim and MacCann. “We are going to dig deep into data to find answers. But as more birds migrate, we will have more data at our disposal to understand the migration,” he said.