Teacher, principal of govt school booked for harassing, threatening girl students

A TEACHER and the principal of a government primary school in a village in Junagadh district were on Thursday booked for allegedly sexually harassing girl students and threatening them to rusticate them if they complain about it.

Some the students who faced alleged sexual harassment are Dalits, police said, adding the harassment was, prima facie, going on for the past two years.

Police officers said that a few Class IVgirl students of the government school complained to their mothers that their class teacher was sexually harassing them by forcibly holding their hands, making them to sit on his lap and touching them inappropriately in the name of checking their homework. “A few parents went to the school on Thursday to complain about the teacher’s behaviour. However, the teacher escaped from the school after seeing the group of parents,” a police officer said.

“In the evening, the mother of one of the girl students filed a complaint and we registered an FIR based on it ,” the police officer said.

Police booked the class teacher under IPC sections 354-a (sexual harassment) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The principal was also booked under IPC sections 114 (abetter present when an offence is committed) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

“In their statements, some girl students of Class V and VII said that the teacher used to harass them when they were studying in the lower divisions and that after they complained to the principal about it, he asked them not to complain to their parents about it or else he would issue them school leaving certificates,” a police officer of Junagadh said.

Police said statements of 12 girl students have been recorded.

“The school teacher and principal are on the run. Efforts are on to arrest them,” another senior police officer said.